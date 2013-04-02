UPDATE 3-Canada's banks, insurers set up small business fund
* Pension funds could also invest -CIBC CEO (Adds comment from RBC CEO, business group)
April 2 Phillips 66 plans to set up a 100,000-barrel-per-day natural gas liquids fractionator near its Sweeny refinery in Old Ocean, Texas, to cater to the booming petrochemical industry.
Construction is expected to begin in the first half of 2014, with startup projected by the second half of 2015, the company said on Tuesday.
Abundant supplies of shale gas have resulted in a resurgence in the U.S. chemical industry, and several energy companies are building fractionators, or gas processing plants, to provide feedstock.
The project will create more than 25 full-time jobs, Phillips 66 said.
March 9 Invesco PowerShares, a unit of investment manager Invesco Ltd, named Nima Pouyan to head its business in Switzerland and Ashkan Daghestani as its business development director in the UK.
NEW YORK, March 9 Facing a Justice Department suit claiming it misrepresented the quality of loans underlying tens of billions of dollars of mortgage-backed securities sold between 2005 and 2007, Barclays claimed this week that the government’s suit is based on an overly expansive interpretation of a 1989 law intended to protect U.S. banks from self-dealing insiders.