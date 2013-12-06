Legg Mason bulks up in Dublin for Brexit fund flexibility
LONDON, March 10 Asset manager Legg Mason is setting up a management company in Ireland to ensure it can still sell its funds to European Union clients after Britain leaves the bloc.
Dec 6 Phillips 66 said on Friday it expects capital expenditures to rise 40 percent next year to $2.7 billion as the U.S. refining company invests more in its pipeline, processing and chemicals businesses.
The company, based in Houston, said it will spend $1.4 billion on projects related to natural gas liquids and transportation, up $800 million from 2013.
* Unit, W-Industries of Texas, LLC won two deepwater offshore projects valued at $30 million for integrated control systems to be executed in Gulf of Mexico Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* UTStarcom reports unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2016