UPDATE 1-New Adidas CEO targets faster sales, profit growth
* Mid-term net income growth target 20-22 pct vs previous 15 pct
HOUSTON Jan 30 Phillips 66, the second-largest U.S. independent refiner, has completely stopped importing light sweet crude to the U.S. Gulf Coast, Chief Executive Greg Garland told analysts on Wednesday.
The company has been able to replace those imports with cheaper inland U.S. crude produced in prolific shale plays.
Valero Energy Corp on Tuesday also said it had replaced all imported light foreign crudes with cheaper domestic crude.
* Mid-term net income growth target 20-22 pct vs previous 15 pct
* Celyad obtains FDA approval to initiate the NKR-2 CAR T cells THINK trial in the USA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* G4s plc - group's net debt to ebitda improved to 2.8x in 2016