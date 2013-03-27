March 27 Phillips 66 Partners LP has registered
for an initial public offering of units in the midstream
partnership that would raise $300 million, making Phillips 66
just the latest U.S. refining company to launch such a
tax-efficient vehicle.
The offering is expected in the second half of this year,
Phillips 66 Partners said in a statement on Wednesday.
It was formed for Phillips 66 assets expected to include the
Clifton Ridge oil pipeline and storage system in Louisiana and
refined product pipelines and storage in Texas and Illinois:
Sweeny-Pasadena and Hartford Connector, respectively.
Greg Garland, chief executive of Phillips 66, had told
investors in December that the company would look at a master
limited partnership (MLP) as a "very efficient vehicle" to
accelerate its infrastructure growth.
Many energy companies have created MLPs, which rely on easy
access to capital markets to fund growth. They are typically
made up of assets including pipelines, gas processing plants or
long-lived oil and gas fields that generate steady cash flows.
The partnership said in a statement its units would trade on
the New York Stock Exchange under the "PSXP" ticker symbol. JP
Morgan and Morgan Stanley are acting as joint book-running
managers for the offering.
Among other refining-related MLPs, there was the January IPO
of CVR Refining LP, while Tesoro Logistics LP
was launched in 2011 by refiner Tesoro Corp.