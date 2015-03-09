BOSTON, March 9 U.S. oil refiner Phillips 66
cut by 35 percent what it paid Chief Executive Greg
Garland last year under its bonus plan, citing market conditions
and stock performance.
Phillips 66 is one of the earliest among large energy
companies to disclose compensation for its top executives in
2014, a year when profits and revenue at many came under
pressure from falling oil prices.
Garland received a total of $24.5 million for the year,
according to a securities filing on Monday, up from $19.8
million in 2013, driven largely by a higher value calculated for
future pension payments. Garland's base salary rose to $1.51
million in 2014 from $1.44 million in 2013.
But the value of incentive payments to Garland fell to $2.66
million in 2014 from $4.11 million in 2013.
While the company performed well against financial and
operational targets, the filing states, "market conditions and
stock performance at the end of 2014 did not, in the
Compensation Committee's view, justify a full payout" of the
incentive pay that Garland and other top executives were
eligible to receive.
Shares in Phillips 66 closed at $71.70 on Dec. 31, down 7
percent for the year. They have since come back and were above
$77 at midday on Monday.
(Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Richard Valdmanis and
Peter Galloway)