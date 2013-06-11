BRIEF-Savanna agrees to be bought by Western Energy Services Corp
* Savanna announces agreement for the acquisition of Savanna by Western Energy Services Corp. and unanimously recommends rejection of total's amended unsolicited offer for Savanna
June 11 Phillips 66 is selling its assets in Ireland, including the country's only refinery, the 71,000 barrels per day Whitegate facility in Cork, the U.S. refiner said on Tuesday.
Other assets on sale include an oil and refined products storage terminal in Bantry Bay and its wholesale marketing business, the company said.
"Phillips 66 intends to continue operating the assets as usual during the marketing process, which is expected to last for several months," company spokesman Rich Johnson said in a statement.
* Announces strategic acquisition of Savanna Energy Services Corp.
MILAN, March 8 Exxonmobil said on Thursday it had agreed to buy a 25 percent stake in the giant Mozambique gas field of Italian major Eni for about $2.8 billion.