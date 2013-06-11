June 11 Phillips 66 is selling its assets in Ireland, including the country's only refinery, the 71,000 barrels per day Whitegate facility in Cork, the U.S. refiner said on Tuesday.

Other assets on sale include an oil and refined products storage terminal in Bantry Bay and its wholesale marketing business, the company said.

"Phillips 66 intends to continue operating the assets as usual during the marketing process, which is expected to last for several months," company spokesman Rich Johnson said in a statement.