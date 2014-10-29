(Adds per barrel refining margin, details on crude slate)

HOUSTON Oct 29 U.S. refiner Phillips 66 said on Wednesday its third-quarter profit more than doubled as it benefited from cheap crudes produced by the North American onshore oil boom.

Earnings jumped to $1.18 billion, or $2.09 a share, from $535 million, or 87 cents per share, a year earlier.

Profit after a charge and impairment was $2.02 a share for the company, one of the top refiners in North America.

"Our operations ran well during the third quarter, capturing strong margins in our refining and marketing businesses," Chief Executive Officer Greg Garland said in a statement.

The U.S. shale oil revolution has opened up a period of hefty profits for refiners that increasingly buy inexpensive inland crudes and then fetch healthy prices when selling refined products locally or exporting them around the world.

The company said its realized refining margin was $10.89 a barrel and that a record 95 percent of its crude slate came from so-called advantaged U.S. crudes.

Although profits at the company's chemical, midstream, and marketing units rose slightly or dipped during the quarter, earnings for the refining business climbed to $558 million from a loss of $30 million a year earlier.

Shares of Phillips 66 fell 58 cents, or less than 1 percent, to $76.95 in late morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

On a conference call, analysts focused on the company's plans for investing in the midstream business and dropping assets into a new master limited partnership.

Phillips is increasingly investing in its logistics operations, which it sees as a source of growth, by adding railcars to its fleet and adding pipeline capacity. It is also building a fractionator and an LPG export facility. (Reporting by Terry Wade; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)