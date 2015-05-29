MANILA May 29 The Philippine central bank
released new rules on Friday for leverage ratios under the Basel
III norm for banks to be implemented from Jan 1, 2017, to
prevent lenders from over-stretching themselves.
The policy-making Monetary Board set the ratio at a minimum
of 5 percent, higher than the Basel minimum of 3.
This means that the maximum exposure that a bank can keep is
20 times its Tier 1 capital, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas
(BSP) said in a statement.
"A careful evaluation of both the capital adequacy ratio and
the leverage ratio provides the BSP and the banks themselves
with a good picture of the extent of risks each bank carries in
relation to the capital that could cover for those risks," BSP
Governor Amando Tetangco said.
The yardstick is being introduced globally under the Basel
III package of banking industry reforms being made in the wake
of the 2007-09 financial crisis, which required many banks to be
rescued by their governments.
There will be a monitoring period of up to end-2016 under
the new rules. During that time banks falling below the 5
percent minimum will not be sanctioned but will be required to
submit periodic reports, the central bank said.
The rules apply to universal and commercial banks, including
their subsidiary banks and quasi banks. Universal banks are
similar to ordinary commercial banks but are allowed to do
functions of investment houses such as underwriting.
(Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Kim Coghill)