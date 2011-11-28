LONDON Nov 28 Private equity firm Doughty
Hanson has agreed to buy Asco Group, the fast-growing oil and
gas logistics business, for 250 million pounds ($387.10 million)
in cash from rival Phoenix Equity Partners, the Financial Times
reported on Sunday.
Doughty Hanson will buy a large majority stake in Asco and
the company's existing management will, under chief executive
Billy Allan, reinvest in the business, the FT said, citing
people close to the situation.
"It performed strongly through the downturn and we look
forward to working with its experienced management to support
its continued growth," Doughty Hanson's principal, John Gemmell,
is quoted as saying of Asco, which provides logistics services
for the oil and gas sector.
($1 = 0.6458 British pounds)
(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Matt Driskill)