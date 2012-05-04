* Q1 cash generation 100 mln stg
* Says to hit FY financial targets
* Shares down 0.2 percent
LONDON, May 4 British life insurer Phoenix
said it was confident of making progress this year in
talks with its banks about renegotiating the timing of
repayments on its 2 billion pound ($3.24 billion) debt pile.
"I remain confident in our ability to progress discussions
with our lenders regarding the reterming of our bank debt on
terms which are sensible for all stakeholders," Chief Executive
Clive Bannister said in statement on Friday.
Phoenix, valued at about 900 million pounds, aims to buy and
merge life insurers that are closed to new customers, but has
put deals on hold until it has rescheduled its loans.
The company, formerly known as Pearl, wants to alter the
repayment schedule on its bank debt, of which about half falls
due by the end of 2014.
Phoenix also said it was on course to hit its financial
targets this year after generating 100 million pounds of cash
over the first three months. The company aims to generate
between 500 million and 600 million pounds over the year as a
whole.
Phoenix shares were 0.2 percent lower at 0716 GMT. The stock
is little changed since the start of the year, lagging a 7
percent rise in the FTSE life insurance index
($1 = 0.6172 British pounds)
