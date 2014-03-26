PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 22
March 22 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 26 Phoenix Group Holdings : * Divestment of Ignis * Divestment of Ignis Asset Management Ltd to Standard Life Investments (Holdings) Ltd for 390 mln stg * Announces commencement of long-term asset management alliance with Standard Life Investments * Says proceeds will be used to repay an estimated 250 million stg of group's Impala debt facility * Says would meet 2016 gearing target two years earlier than originally anticipated * Transaction is conditional on regulatory approval with completion anticipated by end of second quarter of 2014 * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
HONG KONG/MUMBAI, March 21 Investment banking business in India should be enjoying bumper fees after a record year of dealmaking. It's not, and big banks blame in-house teams of advisers that have proliferated as the country's top family-owned conglomerates tighten their grip.