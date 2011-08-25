LONDON Aug 25 Phoenix Equity Partners is preparing to sell Asco Group, the fast-growing oil and gas logistics business based in Scotland, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

The newspaper cited two people close to the situation as saying the British mid-market private equity group has appointed advisory boutique Lexicon Partners to sound out a possible sale or part sale of the company.

The move comes as Asco is seeking fresh capital in order to enter the next phase of its rapid international expansion.

Asco, which provides logistics services for the oil and gas sector, has further broadened its global presence in the past few years, opening several bases across Asia and the Middle East.

Lexicon this week started talks with possible investors, which could either take a stake alongside Phoenix or buy the whole business, according to the FT article.

The FT added that with profits of 30 million pounds ($49 million) in the past year, industry observers believe that Asco could fetch about 300 million pounds.

The company has more than doubled its revenues from 240 million pounds in 2005 to more than 500 million pounds in the past year. (Reporting by Stephen Mangan; editing by Carol Bishopric)