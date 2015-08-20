SYDNEY Aug 20 Evolution Mining on
Thursday launched a counter bid for fellow Australian miner
Phoenix Gold, setting up a battle with China's biggest
gold producer.
The off-market cash and script offer by Evolution values
Phoenix at about A$54.6 million ($40 million), or A$0.12 a
share, 20 percent above a A$0.10 a share offer Zijin Mining
Group already has on the table.
Investors reacted positively to the offer, with Phoenix
shares up 14 percent and Evolution stock rising 4.5 percent in
late trading.
Phoenix has recommended shareholders not to take any
immediate action on either offer.
Undeveloped Phoenix gold mines would provide synergies with
neighbouring gold operations held separately by Zijin and
Evolution in the Australian outback, hence their interest.
The pair have been among the most acquisitive predators in
the mining sector lately.
Evolution snapped up a Barrick Gold mine in
Australia for $550 million in May, instantly making it the
second-largest independent gold producer listed in
Australia.
Before that it struck a binding agreement to pay A$230
million to acquire two locally producing mines from
Luxembourg-based La Mancha Group International BV, located close
to Phoenix's operations.
Zijin in May unveiled two acquisitions for more than $700
million - in Papua New Guinea and Democratic Republic of Congo -
after issuing shares to build a 10 billion yuan ($1.56
billion)war chest. Before that it paid A$240 million for Norton
gold, enabling it to acquire the property bordering Phoenix.
Evolution's offer is conditional on the spot gold price
staying at or above A$1,250 an ounce, while Zijin's bid hinges
on at least 50.1 percent of Phoenix shareholders accepting.
Gold was quoted A$1,550 an ounce at 0526 GMT. It
last traded under A$1,250 in April 2010.
($1 = 1.3615 Australian dollars)
($1 = 6.3903 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Stephen Coates)