Oct 23 British life insurer Phoenix Group
Holdings said it expected full-year cash generation to
be towards the top end of its target of 500 million pounds to
550 million pounds.
The company, which makes money by buying European life
insurers that are closed to new customers and running them more
efficiently, posted cash generation of 438 million pounds ($703
million) for the first nine months of the year.
Phoenix also said it had received an additional 390 million
pounds from the sale of its Ignis Asset Management unit to
Standard Life in July.
($1 = 0.6231 British pound)
(Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)