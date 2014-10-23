Oct 23 British life insurer Phoenix Group Holdings said it expected full-year cash generation to be towards the top end of its target of 500 million pounds to 550 million pounds.

The company, which makes money by buying European life insurers that are closed to new customers and running them more efficiently, posted cash generation of 438 million pounds ($703 million) for the first nine months of the year.

Phoenix also said it had received an additional 390 million pounds from the sale of its Ignis Asset Management unit to Standard Life in July. ($1 = 0.6231 British pound) (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)