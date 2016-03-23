March 23 Phoenix Group Holdings, Britain's largest owner of life assurance funds closed to new customers, unveiled a new cash flow target of 2 billion pounds ($2.83 billion) for 2016-2020, factoring in the maturity of a revised bank facility.

The life insurer posted cash generation from operating companies of 225 million pounds ($319 million) in 2015, meeting its target of 200-250 million pounds.

Phoenix Group, which makes money by buying up closed life books and running them more efficiently, said in August that it was on track to achieve cash-generation target of 2.8 billion pounds during 2014-2019.

On the new European capital rules for insurers that came into effect in January, Phoenix said its shareholder capital coverage ratio was 154 percent as at Dec. 31. ($1 = 0.7056 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)