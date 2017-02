HONG KONG Nov 1 Phoenix Satellite Television Holdings Ltd said on Tuesday it is looking to spin off and list its China outdoor media unit in Shenzhen.

IPO sponsor CITIC Securities has submitted a proposal to China's securities regulator, the broadcaster said in a statement posted on the Hong Kong exchange's web site.

The company did not say how much it intends to raise from the spinoff. (Reporting by Kelvin Soh; Editing by Matt Driskill)