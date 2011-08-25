* On track to meet full year financial targets

* Confident over debt talks with its banks

* Interim dividend of 21 pence

* Share up 2.6 percent

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, Aug 25 Phoenix , the British insurer formerly known as Pearl, said talks with its bankers over a key debt restructuring were progressing well and that it was on track to meet its targets to generate more cash.

Phoenix has been in talks with bankers over removing a ceiling on dividend payments introduced as a condition of bank loans, which total some 2.7 billion pounds ($4.4 billion).

Lifting the dividend cap could boost Phoenix's share price and improve its ability to fund acquisitions.

Chief Executive Clive Bannister said he felt under no pressure to conclude the debt restructuring talks within a certain timeframe and added the talks were progressing in an "extremely cordial" fashion.

"We don't feel under any pressure to repay our debt prematurely. Our challenge with the debt is not the quantum, it's the re-terming," he told Reuters.

"We have full confidence that the banks will still be with us and will support our restructuring," he added.

Phoenix, which has 14 lending banks, wants to remove the dividend ceiling as part of a wider debt reorganisation which would see it merge two separate credit facilities and alter the timing of repayments scheduled from 2014-16.

The company built up hefty debts to finance the acquisition of the original Resolution insurance business in 2007.

Last year, it went through a complex restructuring in which entrepreneur Hugh Osmond and buyout firm TDR Capital, its leading shareholders, sacrificed a big chunk of their holdings.

The company also said it was on track to meet its full-year targets of generating between 750-850 million pounds of cash in 2011. It generated 496 million pounds of cash in the first half.

Phoenix shares rose 2.6 percent to 535 pence in early morning trade, giving the company a market capitalisation of around 900 million pounds. ($1 = 0.610 British Pounds) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by David Cowell)