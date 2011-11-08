* Debt talks with banks unaffected by euro crisis - CEO

* Cuts peripheral euro zone exposure to 47 mln pounds, vs 161 mln

* Shares down 1 percent (Adds detail, CEO comment)

By Myles Neligan

LONDON, Nov 8 British life insurer Phoenix said it was on course to meet its full-year cash target after offloading risky euro zone sovereign debt helped prop up capital reserves during the third quarter.

Phoenix, which aims to buy closed life insurance funds and merge them into a more profitable whole, said on Tuesday it had generated 603 million pounds ($967 million) cash in the first nine months, putting it on track to meet its full-year target of 750-850 million.

The company, formerly known as Pearl, also said its Insuarance Group Directive (IGD) capital surplus, a key solvency measure under an EU directive, stood at 1.1 billion pounds at Sept. 30, unchanged from three months earlier despite financial market turmoil.

British insurers' capital has been under scrutiny since Aviva reported a bigger-than-expected 30 percent drop in its IGD surplus last week on the back of widening credit spreads in Europe.

"Overall this looks to be a statement that should settle the shares, which have been volatile since the Aviva announcement last Thursday," Oriel Securities analyst Marcus Barnard wrote in a note.

Phoenix shares were down 1 percent at 485.2 pence by 0839 GMT, underperforming a flat FTSE 250 share index .

The stock has fallen 18 percent since the beginning of the year, lagging an 11 percent decline in the index.

Phoenix reduced its exposure to risky peripheral eurozone government debt to 47 million pounds from 161 million pounds at the end of June, mainly by offloading Italian sovereign bonds.

Yields on Italian sovereign bonds have risen sharply in recent weeks amid fears that Italy's stretched public finances and poor growth prospects will make it harder for the country to service its debts, marking an escalation of the eurozone sovereign debt crisis that began in Greece.

Phoenix chief executive Clive Bannister said the eurozone crisis, which threatens to inflict major losses on the banking industry, had no effect on efforts by the company to renegotiate its bank debt.

"Those conversations continue in a cordial way," he told Reuters in a telephone interview.

"Have extraneous factors affected those conversations negatively? Not one iota."

Phoenix, which built up heavy debts to finance the 2007 acquisition of rival Resolution, is in talks with 14 banks about merging two separate bank credit facilities and altering the timing of repayments scheduled between 2014 and 2016.

The company, which in June achieved a reduction in total gearing to below 50 percent earlier than expected, hopes the banks will agree as part of a new lending package to lift a ceiling they have imposed on its dividend payments.

Phoenix was forced last year to go through a complex financial restructuring in which bondholders and shareholders wrote off part of their investment.

Bannister said the company remained entirely focused on cash generation and debt reduction, with acquisitions "not on the horizon at all."

($1 = 0.624 British Pounds) (Reporting by Myles Neligan; Editing by Julie Crust and Andrew Callus)