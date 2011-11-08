* Debt talks with banks unaffected by euro crisis - CEO
* Cuts peripheral euro zone exposure to 47 mln pounds, vs
161 mln
* Shares down 1 percent
(Adds detail, CEO comment)
By Myles Neligan
LONDON, Nov 8 British life insurer Phoenix
said it was on course to meet its full-year cash target
after offloading risky euro zone sovereign debt helped prop up
capital reserves during the third quarter.
Phoenix, which aims to buy closed life insurance funds and
merge them into a more profitable whole, said on Tuesday it had
generated 603 million pounds ($967 million) cash in the first
nine months, putting it on track to meet its full-year target of
750-850 million.
The company, formerly known as Pearl, also said its
Insuarance Group Directive (IGD) capital surplus, a key solvency
measure under an EU directive, stood at 1.1 billion pounds at
Sept. 30, unchanged from three months earlier despite financial
market turmoil.
British insurers' capital has been under scrutiny since
Aviva reported a bigger-than-expected 30 percent drop in
its IGD surplus last week on the back of widening credit spreads
in Europe.
"Overall this looks to be a statement that should settle the
shares, which have been volatile since the Aviva announcement
last Thursday," Oriel Securities analyst Marcus Barnard wrote in
a note.
Phoenix shares were down 1 percent at 485.2 pence by 0839
GMT, underperforming a flat FTSE 250 share index .
The stock has fallen 18 percent since the beginning of the
year, lagging an 11 percent decline in the index.
Phoenix reduced its exposure to risky peripheral eurozone
government debt to 47 million pounds from 161 million pounds at
the end of June, mainly by offloading Italian sovereign bonds.
Yields on Italian sovereign bonds have risen sharply in
recent weeks amid fears that Italy's stretched public finances
and poor growth prospects will make it harder for the country to
service its debts, marking an escalation of the eurozone
sovereign debt crisis that began in Greece.
Phoenix chief executive Clive Bannister said the eurozone
crisis, which threatens to inflict major losses on the banking
industry, had no effect on efforts by the company to renegotiate
its bank debt.
"Those conversations continue in a cordial way," he told
Reuters in a telephone interview.
"Have extraneous factors affected those conversations
negatively? Not one iota."
Phoenix, which built up heavy debts to finance the 2007
acquisition of rival Resolution, is in talks with 14 banks about
merging two separate bank credit facilities and altering the
timing of repayments scheduled between 2014 and 2016.
The company, which in June achieved a reduction in total
gearing to below 50 percent earlier than expected, hopes the
banks will agree as part of a new lending package to lift a
ceiling they have imposed on its dividend payments.
Phoenix was forced last year to go through a complex
financial restructuring in which bondholders and shareholders
wrote off part of their investment.
Bannister said the company remained entirely focused on cash
generation and debt reduction, with acquisitions "not on the
horizon at all."
($1 = 0.624 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Myles Neligan; Editing by Julie Crust and Andrew
Callus)