BRIEF-Adobe Systems sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share about $0.66
* Adobe Systems Inc sees Q2 non GAAP earnings per share of about $0.94
Dec 11 Jiangsu Phoenix Publishing & Media Corp Ltd
* Says digital media unit plans to acquire 66 percent stake in Shanghai-based advertising firm for 346.5 million yuan ($56.02 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1qz67M0
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1857 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Adobe Systems Inc sees Q2 non GAAP earnings per share of about $0.94
March 16 Adobe Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, as the demand for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, continued to rise.
* Qualstar reports results for the fourth quarter and full year ending december 31, 2016