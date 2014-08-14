BRIEF-Kodi-M says conversion of second series convertible bonds into shares
* Says 4.1 billion won worth of its second series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been converted into 6.9 million shares of the co as of March 17
Aug 14 Jiangsu Phoenix Publishing & Media Corp Ltd
* Says H1 net profit up 13.3 percent y/y at 576.2 million yuan(93.65 million US dollar)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1vLu1WF
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1529 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* If priced at mid-to-high range, to be S.Korea's 2nd-largest IPO
SEOUL, March 20 South Korea's Netmarble Games Corp, South Korea's largest mobile game company, said on Monday it plans an initial public offering (IPO) worth up to 2.66 trillion won ($2.35 billion).