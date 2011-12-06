* Drugs distributor Phoenix says wins court injunction

FRANKFURT, Dec 6 German drugs distributor Phoenix said it won a court injunction forcing Swiss drug maker Novartis to resume delivery of pharmaceuticals, the latest twist in a dispute over discount pricing in Germany.

"Through the temporary injunction, Novartis is obliged to make deliveries to meet demand," unlisted Phoenix said in a statement on Tuesday, adding that Novartis was now forced to help Phoenix meet its public service remit of providing drugs to the general public.

Novartis was not immediately available for comment.

Novartis has also cut off other wholesale drug suppliers in Germany including rival Sanacorp and Gehe Pharma Handel, a unit of Celesio AG.

In November Novartis said the conditions on deliveries were changed because they no longer matched market conditions. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger and the Reuters Zurich bureau; Editing by David Holmes)