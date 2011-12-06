FRANKFURT Dec 6 German drugs distributor Phoenix said it won a court injunction forcing Swiss drug Novartis to resume delivery of drugs in Germany, the latest twist in a dispute over discount pricing.

Novartis was not immediately available for comment.

The conflict between Novartis and German wholesale drug sellers about delivery conditions intensified last month, when two more wholesalers said the Swiss company had stopped supplying them with pharmaceuticals.

Phoenix, the market leader in pharmaceutical wholesale in Germany, and rival Sanacorp said at the time that Novartis had stopped deliveries in November. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger and the Reuters Zurich bureau)