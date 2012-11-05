BRIEF-S&P affirms Hungary's ratings at 'BBB-/A-3'
* Stable outlook reflects assessment of Hungary's strong external profile, modest fiscal deficits, against high levels of public debt
Nov 5 Phoenix 2012 LLC on Friday sold $140.65 million of export-import secured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Citigroup was the sole joint bookrunning manager for the sale. BORROWER: PHOENIX 2012 AMT $140.65 BLN COUPON 1.605 PCT MATURITY 08/09/2024 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 02/09/2013 MOODY'S NR YIELD 1.605 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/09/2012 S&P NR SPREAD 52 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH NR MORE MID-SWAPS NON-CALLABLE N/A
* Republic of Zambia 'B/B' ratings affirmed; Outlook remains negative Source text (http://bit.ly/2kUwSNQ)
* Sultanate of Oman's proposed U.S. dollar-denominated Eurobond assigned 'BBB-' rating Source text for Eikon: [http://bit.ly/2kUwAGK]