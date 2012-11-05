Nov 5 Phoenix 2012 LLC on Friday sold $140.65 million of export-import secured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Citigroup was the sole joint bookrunning manager for the sale. BORROWER: PHOENIX 2012 AMT $140.65 BLN COUPON 1.605 PCT MATURITY 08/09/2024 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 02/09/2013 MOODY'S NR YIELD 1.605 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/09/2012 S&P NR SPREAD 52 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH NR MORE MID-SWAPS NON-CALLABLE N/A