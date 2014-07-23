July 23 Phoenix Group :

* Comprehensive refinancing of senior debt structure, creating a new 900 million stg debt facility while also reducing group's debt and gearing

* Total senior debt has reduced from over 1.7 billion stg at start of 2014 to 1.2 billion stg; 206 million stg prepayment of debt to be made on drawdown of new facility