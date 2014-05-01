May 1 Specialist life insurer Phoenix Group Holdings said it was on track to meet its financial targets and said it expected its operating companies would generate between 500 million and 550 million pounds ($844.3 million - $928.7 million) of cash in 2014.

The FTSE 250 company also said it was "looking forward" to engaging with Britain's Financial Conduct Authority review on the fair treatment of long-standing customers in life insurance and that it has demonstrated best practice in this area. ($1 = 0.5922 British Pounds) (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)