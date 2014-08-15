Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
Aug 15 Phoenix Mecano AG : * Says H1 consolidated gross sales were virtually the same as the previous year
at EUR 256.1 million (2013: EUR 256.3 million) * Says H1 net sales totalled EUR 253.6 million (previous year: EUR 253.9
million) * Says H1 operating result was down by 10.8% to EUR 17.4 million, due primarily
to a number of one-off special items * Says H1 result of the period after taxes was EUR 11.4 million, compared with
EUR 13.8 million the previous year * Sees FY sales in the region of those achieved last year, and adjusted
operating result on a par with last year's * Sees unadjusted result for the year as a whole falling below that of the
previous year * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
March 10 Caterpillar Inc said on Friday it was compliant with tax laws, a week after federal law enforcement officials raided three of the company's buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.
