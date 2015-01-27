TEL AVIV Jan 27 Israeli energy and insurance
conglomerate Delek Group has struck a deal to sell
control of insurer Phoenix Holdings to a foreign
company active in the insurance sector.
The stake would amount to 42 to 52.3 percent of the share
equity of Phoenix, Delek said on Tuesday.
Delek did not name the company, but Israeli media said the
buyer is China's largest private investment firm Fosun
International and estimated the deal would be worth
about 1.9 billion shekels ($478 million).
The amount, to be paid in cash, will be based on the
shareholders' equity of Phoenix as of Sept. 30, 2014, subject to
certain adjustments. The transaction is dependent on due
diligence and on reaching a binding agreement.
Last July, Delek signed a non-binding memorandum of
understanding to sell a 47 percent stake in Phoenix to New
York-based Kushner Group for nearly 1.7 billion shekels but that
deal fell apart in December.
Phoenix has a market value of 2.6 billion shekels.
Delek, which owns stakes in the giant Tamar and Leviathan
natural gas fields off Israel's Mediterranean coast, has been
divesting its financial and other non-core holdings.
($1 = 3.9825 shekels)
