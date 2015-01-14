Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 14 Phone Family publ AB :
* Carries out new share issue
* Directed share issue will be carried out at subscription price of 0.945 Swedish crowns per share, generating proceeds of 10.6 million crowns ($1.31 million) before issue costs
* PEC Sweden AB will own 50.3 pct votes and capital in Phone Family AB Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.0659 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order