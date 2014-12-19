Dec 19 Phone Family publ AB :

* Revises guidance on 2014

* Revises 2014 outlook regarding operating profit down to between minus 1 to minus 5 percent

* Lowers 2014 sales guidance and sees sales to remain unchanged or decrease up to 8 pct

* To launch action plan covering promotion in sales organization and cost savings via closure of some stores, reduction of workforce and costs revision