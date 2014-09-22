LONDON, Sept 22 Britain's biggest mobile operator EE said on Monday it had agreed to buy 58 stores from retailer Phones 4u, which was placed in administration a week ago.

Last week, rival mobile operator Vodafone UK announced the takeover of 140 Phones 4u stores and retailer Dixons Carphone agreed with administrator PwC to take on 800 Phones 4u employees.

"We can confirm that we have agreed with the Phones 4u administrator to purchase 58 stores, safeguarding 359 jobs, subject to court approval," EE said in a statement.

Phones 4u entered administration on Sept. 15 after its last remaining network client EE decided against renewing its contract.

As part of EE's deal, 58 stores and their employees will transfer to EE with immediate effect and shops will be re-branded to EE.

Most of them are expected to open in the next week, EE said. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Susan Thomas)