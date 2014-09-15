* PwC appointed as administrators to Phones 4u
* Move follows Phones 4u loss of EE and Vodafone contracts
* Shares in Phones 4u rival Dixons Carphone rise up to 4.3
pct
(Adds formal appointment of PwC as administrators, PwC quote,
bond prices)
Sept 15 British mobile phone retailer Phones 4u
entered administration, a form of creditor
protection, on Monday after the country's biggest mobile
operator EE joined Vodafone in not renewing its network
agreement.
The contract with EE, which comprises T-Mobile
and Orange, was crucial to Phones 4u's future after it
lost Vodafone's contract earlier this month, leaving the company
with EE as its only partner.
The EE contract ends in September next year.
"If the mobile network operators decline to supply us, we do
not have a business," said Phones 4u Chief Executive David
Kassler.
Shares in Dixons Carphone, Phones 4u's main rival,
rose as much as 4.3 percent on Monday.
"The collapse of the Phones 4u chain seems good news for
their principal competitor ... but not if it means that the
mobile phone networks are about to start taking more control of
the distribution chain," said independent retail analyst Nick
Bubb.
Three executives from PwC were appointed as
administrators to the retailer, majority-owned by private equity
firm BC Partners.
Phones 4u's 550 standalone stores did not open on Monday and
will remain closed, pending a decision by the administrators on
whether the business can be reopened for trading.
"Our initial focus will be to quickly engage with parties
who may be interested in acquiring all or part of the business,
and to better understand the financial position and options for
the company," said Rob Hunt, joint administrator and PwC
partner.
He said the administrators will also be talking to network
operators and suppliers, and trying to access funds to pay for
the costs of the business, including wages arrears.
Phones 4u said all mobile contracts purchased through it
would remain unaffected and the networks will continue to
provide mobile services to these customers.
"COMPLETE SHOCK"
Phones 4u, which in 2013 made an underlying profit of 105
million pounds ($170.56 million) on turnover of over 1 billion
pounds, said the withdrawals by Vodafone and EE had come as "a
complete shock to the business."
"The great service we have provided should have guaranteed a
strong future, but unfortunately our network partners have
decided otherwise," said Kassler, adding that the ultimate
result will be less competition, less choice and higher prices
for mobile customers in Britain.
EE said in June it was reviewing sales through third-party
retailers.
BC Partners representative Stefano Quadrio Curzio said EE's
decision was surprising as the contract had more than a year to
run.
Phones 4u was set up by entrepreneur John Caudwell in the
1980s. He sold the business to Providence Equity Partners and
Doughty Hanson for 1.46 billion pounds in 2006.
Providence Equity Partners and Doughty Hanson sold off parts
of the business before selling the rump to BC Partners for about
700 million pounds in 2011.
Phones 4u's debt includes 430 million pounds of 9.5 percent
senior secured notes due 2018 as well as subordinated
payment-in-kind (PIK) notes.
The senior secureds plunged around 30 points, from a 38 bid
to just 8 on Monday morning, though they clawed back some ground
to a bid of about 19 in the afternoon. The PIK notes are
essentially worthless.
(1 US dollar = 0.6156 British pound)
(Reporting by James Davey in London and Aurindom Mukherjeein
Bangalore; additional reporting by Robert Smith; Editing by
Louise Heavens and Michael Urquhart)