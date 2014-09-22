Sept 22 Phones4u Finance Plc :

* Further disposal of stores

* Phones 4u administrators can confirm that a deal has been agreed with EE which will see mobile network firm pay £2,500,000 to acquire 58 Phones 4U Limited stores

* Stores will be re-branded to EE in due course

* Transaction includes Phones 4U Limited's interest in 58 stores' leasehold properties Further company coverage: (Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bangalore)