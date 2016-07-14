LONDON, July 14 (IFR) - Russian fertilizer company PhosAgro (Ba1/BBB-/BB+) has further outlined its 2016 funding plans, stating that it will most likely reassess the possibility of refinancing in October.

The proceeds of any deal could go towards refinancing the company's US$500m Feb 4.2% 2018 Eurobond as one of the options .

That bond forms about one-third of PhosAgro's outstanding debt. Any decision will depend on market conditions at the time.

The Feb 18s are trading at a yield of 2.86%, according to Eikon. (Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Sudip Roy and Julian Baker)