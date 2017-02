MOSCOW Dec 14 Russian phosphate fertiliser producer Phosagro said on Wednesday its board has advised the company's management to consider a buyback of its shares.

A host of Russian companies are buying back their shares in an attempt to reassure investors following a sharp market drop since August.

Shares in Phosagro closed 4.78 percent lower on Wednesday, underperforming broad market index which lost 0.45 percent. (Reporting by Olga Popova; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by John Bowker)