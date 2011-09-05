(Adds CEO comment)
CHEREPOVETS, Russia Sept 5 Russian fertiliser
group Phosagro (PHORq.L) plans to invest in a new $2.5 billion
gas-fired chemical plant in Cherepovets, chief executive Maxim
Volkov said on Monday.
Volkov said he planned to seek approval for the project from
Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin, who is attending a United
Russia party conference in Cherepovets, an industrial centre in
northwestern Russia.
Phosagro, whose chairman Vladimir Litvenenko supervised
Putin's PhD thesis, raised $538 million in a London initial
public offering in July.
Volkov said the plant's estimated value would be around $2.5
billion, and that he hoped to attract co-investors to help
finance the project.
"The entire project is valued at $2.5 billion, if
other participants play their part," he said.
He added that the plant would consume about 2 billion cubic
metres (bcm) of natural gas per year, which it expected Gazprom
to supply.
Gazprom has thus far refused to supply the additional
volumes, though Volkov expected that the project could proceed
if Putin backed it.
Phosagro's plants in Cherepovets produce phosphate, nitrogen
and mineral fertilisers as well as other chemical products such
as ammonia.
Russia's largest petrochemical firm Sibur is also a
part-owner of Phosagro, having taken a stake as part of the IPO.
Fertiliser has been a hot target for investors in recent
months due to an expected tightening of the world's food
supplies amid rising populations and unpredictable weather.
