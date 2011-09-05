(Adds CEO comment)

CHEREPOVETS, Russia Sept 5 Russian fertiliser group Phosagro (PHORq.L) plans to invest in a new $2.5 billion gas-fired chemical plant in Cherepovets, chief executive Maxim Volkov said on Monday.

Volkov said he planned to seek approval for the project from Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin, who is attending a United Russia party conference in Cherepovets, an industrial centre in northwestern Russia.

Phosagro, whose chairman Vladimir Litvenenko supervised Putin's PhD thesis, raised $538 million in a London initial public offering in July.

Volkov said the plant's estimated value would be around $2.5 billion, and that he hoped to attract co-investors to help finance the project.

"The entire project is valued at $2.5 billion, if other participants play their part," he said.

He added that the plant would consume about 2 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas per year, which it expected Gazprom to supply.

Gazprom has thus far refused to supply the additional volumes, though Volkov expected that the project could proceed if Putin backed it.

Phosagro's plants in Cherepovets produce phosphate, nitrogen and mineral fertilisers as well as other chemical products such as ammonia.

Russia's largest petrochemical firm Sibur is also a part-owner of Phosagro, having taken a stake as part of the IPO.

Fertiliser has been a hot target for investors in recent months due to an expected tightening of the world's food supplies amid rising populations and unpredictable weather.