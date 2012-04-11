(Corrects GDR currency to roubles from dollars)

MOSCOW, April 11 Russian fertiliser group Phosagro has recommended a 2011 dividend of 32.5 roubles a share, or 10.83 ro ubles a Global Depository Receipt, which it said would amount to an 11 billion rouble ($371.31 million) pay-out for the year as a whole.

The company, which raised $538 million in a London IPO in July, based part of its pitch to investors on a pledge to pay a significant proportion of income to shareholders. ($1 = 29.6250 Russian roubles) (Reporting By John Bowker; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)