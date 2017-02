MOSCOW Oct 7 Russian fertiliser group Phosagro PHOSq.L is likely to pay dividends for the first nine months of 2011, its chief executive said on Friday.

"We are considering this possibility... most likely yes (we will)," Maxim Volkov told Reuters.

The company will consider the issue at the next board meeting, Volkov said without giving the date. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)