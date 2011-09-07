* Says prices supported by tight supply, farmer demand

* H1 net profit rises 156 pct to 12.3 bln roubles

* Debt soars on series of new loans

* GDRs rise 4 pct (Adds CEO comment, detail, shares)

MOSCOW, Sept 7 (Reuters)-Russian fertiliser group Phosagro PHOSq.L said prices of its farming commodities should remain stable at least until the end of the year thanks to tight supply conditions and farmers' desire to increase food output.

The company also posted a 156 percent rise first half net profit to 12.3 billion roubles ($415.3 million) on Wednesday, slightly higher than a Renaissance Capital forecast for 12.09 billion roubles.

Fertiliser has been a hot sector for investors over the past year as the world's rising population and unpredictable weather patterns have piled pressure on food supplies.

"We see continued tightness in soft commodities markets at least through the end of the year supporting fertiliser prices and volumes globally as farmers invest in maximizing crop output," Chief Executive Maxim Volkov said in a statement.

Phosagro, which raised $538 million in a London initial public offering in July, added that the impact of new phosphate production by Saudi Arabia's Ma'aden had yet to materialise, while Chinese exports were down due to internal demand.

Group revenue rose 35 percent to 48.8 billion roubles during the period, below the RenCap forecast for 49.5 billion.

Global depository receipts in the company, whose Chairman Vladimir Litvenenko supervised Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin's PhD thesis, were up 4.167 percent at $12.5 on the day in early trading, compared to an IPO price of $14.

Total debt soared to 26.8 billion roubles from 8.9 billion at the end of 2010 after the company took out a series of loans at low interest rates, Phosagro said. ($1 = 29.615 Russian Roubles) (Reporting By John Bowker; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)