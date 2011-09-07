* Says prices supported by tight supply, farmer demand
* H1 net profit rises 156 pct, may pay interim dividend
* Debt soars on series of new loans
* GDRs rise 4.2 pct
By John Bowker and Polina Devitt
MOSCOW, Sept 7 Russian fertiliser group Phosagro
(PHORq.L) said prices of its farming commodities should remain
stable at least until the end of the year thanks to tight supply
conditions and farmers' desire to increase food output.
The company also posted a 156 percent rise in first half net
profit to 12.3 billion roubles ($415.3 million) on Wednesday,
slightly higher than a Renaissance Capital forecast for 12.09
billion roubles.
Chief Executive Maxim Volkov added in a conference call the
company would now consider an interim dividend payment on
results for the first nine months of 2011.
Phosagro, which raised $538 million in a London initial
public offering in July, pledged in its IPO prospectus to pay 30
percent of net profit for April to December in dividends.
Fertiliser has been a hot sector for investors over the past
year as the world's rising population and unpredictable weather
patterns have piled pressure on food supplies.
"We see continued tightness in soft commodities markets at
least through the end of the year supporting fertiliser prices
and volumes globally as farmers invest in maximizing crop
output," Volkov said in a statement.
Phosagro, whose board members and shareholders
include Vladimir Litvenenko, the supervisor of Russian Prime
Minister Vladimir Putin's PhD thesis, added that the impact of
new phosphate production by Saudi Arabia's Ma'aden had
yet to materialise, while Chinese exports were down due to
internal demand.
Global depository receipts in the company were up
4.167 percent at $12.5 on the day by 0937 GMT, compared to an
IPO price of $14.
Group revenue rose 35 percent to 48.8 billion roubles during
the period, below the RenCap forecast for 49.5 billion.
Total debt soared to 26.8 billion roubles from 8.9 billion
at the end of 2010 after the company took out a series of loans
at low interest rates, Phosagro said.
($1 = 29.615 Russian Roubles)
(Reporting By John Bowker; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)