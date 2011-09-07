* Says prices supported by tight supply, farmer demand

By John Bowker and Polina Devitt

MOSCOW, Sept 7 Russian fertiliser group Phosagro (PHORq.L) said prices of its farming commodities should remain stable at least until the end of the year thanks to tight supply conditions and farmers' desire to increase food output.

The company also posted a 156 percent rise in first half net profit to 12.3 billion roubles ($415.3 million) on Wednesday, slightly higher than a Renaissance Capital forecast for 12.09 billion roubles.

Chief Executive Maxim Volkov added in a conference call the company would now consider an interim dividend payment on results for the first nine months of 2011.

Phosagro, which raised $538 million in a London initial public offering in July, pledged in its IPO prospectus to pay 30 percent of net profit for April to December in dividends.

Fertiliser has been a hot sector for investors over the past year as the world's rising population and unpredictable weather patterns have piled pressure on food supplies.

"We see continued tightness in soft commodities markets at least through the end of the year supporting fertiliser prices and volumes globally as farmers invest in maximizing crop output," Volkov said in a statement.

Phosagro, whose board members and shareholders include Vladimir Litvenenko, the supervisor of Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin's PhD thesis, added that the impact of new phosphate production by Saudi Arabia's Ma'aden had yet to materialise, while Chinese exports were down due to internal demand.

Global depository receipts in the company were up 4.167 percent at $12.5 on the day by 0937 GMT, compared to an IPO price of $14.

Group revenue rose 35 percent to 48.8 billion roubles during the period, below the RenCap forecast for 49.5 billion.

Total debt soared to 26.8 billion roubles from 8.9 billion at the end of 2010 after the company took out a series of loans at low interest rates, Phosagro said. ($1 = 29.615 Russian Roubles) (Reporting By John Bowker; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)