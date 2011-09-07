MOSCOW, Sept 7 Russian fertiliser group Phosagro PHOSq.L said net profit rose 156 percent to 12.3 billion roubles ($415.3 million) in the first half of the year, while revenue climbed 35 percent to 48.8 billion.

Renaissance Capital had forecast net income of 12.09 billion roubles.

The company, whose Chairman Vladimir Litvenenko supervised Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin's PhD thesis, raised $538 million in a London initial public offering in July. ($1 = 29.62 Russian Roubles) (Reporting By John Bowker; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)