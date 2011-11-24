Nov 24 Russian fertiliser group Phosagro said on Thursday that it has agreed to provide a discount to two key Indian buyers after a sharp fall in the rupee caused local prices to rise sharply.

Both India Potash Ltd (IPL) and the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Ltd (IFFC) will receive the discount, but Phosagro declined to provide any details on volume and pricing when contacted by Reuters.

"As part of this agreement, IPL/IFFCO has committed to purchase additional volumes of phosphate fertilizers from Phosagro and has granted the company a seller's option on these volumes," the Russian firm said in the statement.

Industry officials told Reuters earlier in Mumbai that they were renegotiating import deals after the local currency lost 14 percent this year, putting pressure on fertiliser companies.

India fulfills its entire requirement of potash through imports while it buys 90 percent of its phosphate from abroad.

"Given our long-term relationship with IPL/ IFFCO, I believe we have found an acceptable solution for all parties," Phosagro chief executive Maxim Volkov said.

