MOSCOW, March 23 Phosagro rebounded to
a 2015 net profit of 36.4 billion roubles ($598 million) helped
by a weakened rouble and low base effect, the Russian fertiliser
producer said on Wednesday.
Phosagro, which competes with U.S. firm Mosaic, said
it was its strongest performance in dollar terms since 2012.
The fall in the rouble currency helped as prices for most of
Phosagro's products are denominated in dollars and costs are
primarily rouble-based.
It said that factor, and 9 percent growth in product sales,
had helped offset a decline in global prices.
"Market conditions in 2015 were difficult, with commodity
prices declining across the board, and fertiliser prices
following the same trend," Chief Executive Andrey Guryev said.
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA) jumped 119 percent to 82.5 billion
roubles ($1.35 billion), while revenue rose 54 percent to 189.7
billion roubles, it said.
Phosagro, which exports to Latin America, India and Europe,
said it expected to further increase sales in its target markets
in 2016.
It also said it had seen some recovery in prices related to
the growth of seasonal demand in markets in Europe and the
Americas.
Phosagro expects stable import demand in Latin American
markets and stable growth in seasonal import demand from India
this year.
However, high competition among suppliers and the export
potential from China are expected to remain among the factors
limiting further price increases.
In 2014, Phosagro suffered a net loss of 13.4 billion
roubles hurt by the revaluation of foreign currency-denominated
loans and derivatives operations.
Shares in Phosagro were up 0.3 percent in Moscow on
Wednesday, outperforming a MICEX index down 0.5 percent.
