Jan 6 Phosphagenics Ltd : * Phosphagenics initiates arbitration against mylan * Says substantive hearing is expected to take place in late 2016 * Claims for alleged breaches of agreements related to development and commercialisation of phosphagenics' tpm formulation of injectable antibiotic daptomycin * Says the licensing agreement continues in full force and effect pending the arbitrator's decision * Arbitration notices assert that mylan is liable for breaches of several provisions under the two relevant agreements * Says Phosphagenics has already planned for the legal costs associated with the arbitration proceedings in its 2016 budget * Says dispute has been referred to arbitration in Singapore, in accordance with the relevant agreements * Commenced legal action against mylan laboratories limited (mylan), a wholly-owned subsidiary of mylan incorporated * Says commenced legal action by by filing notices of arbitration at the Singapore international arbitration centre