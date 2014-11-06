BRIEF-UnitedHealth announces extension of exchange offer to acquire Surgical Care Affiliates
* Unitedhealth group announces extension of exchange offer to acquire surgical care affiliates, inc.
Nov 6 Photocure ASA
* Q3 total revenues 56.8 million Norwegian crowns versus 19.2 million crowns
* Q3 net profit 24.2 million crowns versus loss 13.2 million crowns
* Priority in 2014 is to continue to increase sales of Hexvix/Cysview and to establish strategic partnerships for products in the company's pipeline
* Expectation for global Hexvix/Cysview in-market unit sales for 2014 is a minimum increase of 10 pct
* Expects to end 2014 with a cash reserve in the range of 145-155 million crowns, including the termination fee from salix and excluding any milestone payments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* Unitedhealth group announces extension of exchange offer to acquire surgical care affiliates, inc.
* Ceo milton johnson's fy 2016 total compensation $21.3 million versus $17.8 million in fy 2015 - sec filing
March 17 Amgen Inc sells its cholesterol-lowering drug Repatha at a discount of about 30 percent to its U.S. list price of $14,000 a year, but the largest pharmacy benefit managers say they want lower prices after new data suggested more patients should be treated with the drug.