AMSTERDAM Feb 10 A portrait of a veiled
woman cradling a wounded relative in her arms, taken in Yemen by
Spanish photographer Samuel Aranda for The New York Times, won
the top World Press Photo prize on Friday.
The photograph captured a moment in the conflict in Yemen,
when demonstrators against outgoing president Ali Abdullah Saleh
used a mosque in Sanaa as a field hospital to treat the wounded.
But judges said it also spoke more broadly for the Arab Spring.
"The winning photo shows a poignant, compassionate moment,
the human consequence of an enormous event, an event that is
still going on," Aidan Sullivan, chair of the jury, said of
Aranda's photograph, which won World Press Photo of the Year
2011.
"We might never know who this woman is, cradling an injured
relative, but together they become a living image of the courage
of ordinary people that helped create an important chapter in
the history of the Middle East."
Reuters photographer Damir Sagolj won first prize in the
Daily Life Singles category with his photograph of North Korea's
founder, Kim Il-sung on a wall in Pyongyang.
(Reporting by Sara Webb; Editing by Myra MacDonald)