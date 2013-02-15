AMSTERDAM Feb 15 A photograph of two dead
children, who were killed in an Israeli missile strike on Gaza
City, won the top World Press Photo prize on Friday for Swedish
photographer Paul Hansen of newspaper Dagens Nyheter.
The photograph shows a group of men bearing the bodies of
two-year-old Suhaib Hijazi and her brother Muhammad, 3, as they
were taken to the mosque for a burial ceremony.
"The strength of the picture lies in the way it contrasts
the anger and sorrow of the adults with the innocence of the
children," Mayu Mohanna, a member of the jury, said of the
photograph which was named World Press Photo of the Year 2012.
Ammar Awad of Reuters received an honorable mention in the
General News single category for his photograph "Israeli Border
Police Pepper spray Palestinian Protester".
