MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 12
DUBAI, March 12 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 13 Skin health company PhotoMedex Inc said it would buy LCA-Vision Inc, which provides laser vision correction services under the Lasik Plus brand, for about $106 million.
The $5.37 per share offer represents a premium of 26.3 percent to the stock's Thursday closing price of $4.25.
LCA-Vision's operations are expected to add to PhotoMedex's cash earnings per share in 2014, the company said.
PhotoMedex said it would fund the deal through a new $85 million senior secured credit facility and existing cash balance.
* National Cinemedia- NCM and AMC reach agreement allowing amc to comply with DOJ’s final order on carmike merger
March 10 Eduardo Vivas, an executive in charge of shaping one of LinkedIn's biggest revenue generators, plans to leave, a company spokeswoman confirmed on Friday.