JERUSALEM Dec 13 Medical device maker PhotoMedex said on Thursday it expected fourth-quarter revenue to exceed its estimates due to stronger sales in its consumer and professional business segments.

PhotoMedex, which makes light- and laser-based devices to focus on treating skin diseases, said its revenues would rise more than expected in the fourth quarter as successful holiday advertising in its consumer business led to forecast-beating sales.

PhotoMedex, which is based in the United States but with an office and a share listing in Israel, forecast an 80 percent jump in fourth-quarter revenue to $52-$54 million - above a prior estimate of a 60 percent year-on-year rise to $46-$48 million.

2012 revenues would exceed $200 million for the first time, PhotoMedex said, with an anticipated range of $218 million to $220 million, a gain of more than 65 percent over last year.

"We believe the operating initiatives put in place this past year position us well for continued growth in 2013," said Dolev Rafaeli, chief executive officer of PhotoMedex, in a statement.

PhotoMedex's Tel Aviv-listed shares rose 2.9 percent to 53.08 shekels.