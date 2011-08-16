* Q3 EPS $0.23 vs est $0.19

* Q3 rev $135.9 mln vs est $131.8 mln

* Shares rise 10 pct (Follows alerts)

Aug 16 Semiconductor gear maker Photronics Inc's quarterly results beat market estimates, helped by strong demand for its high-end products, sending its shares up 10 percent.

The company, which makes photomasks used in the manufacture of chips and flat-panel displays, said its high-end integrated circuits (IC) photomasks grew 24 percent during the quarter.

Earnings jumped to $11.26 million, or 16 cents a share, from $7.69 million, or 13 cents a share, a year ago.

Adjusted earnings came in at 23 cents a share.

Revenue rose 21 percent to $135.9 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 19 cents a share on revenue of $131.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company jumped 10 percent in trading after the bell. They closed at $5.62 on Tuesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Rachana Khanzode in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)