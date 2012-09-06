Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
Sept 6 Cosmetics company Physicians Formula Holdings Inc said it received an unsolicited, non-binding buyout proposal of about $67.2 million from an unnamed party.
Physicians Formula Holdings agreed in August to go private in a $65 million, or $4.25 per share, deal with Swander Pace Capital.
The offer of $4.90 per share represents a 12 percent premium to Physicians Formula Holdings stock's Wednesday close of $4.37 on the Nasdaq.
MILAN, Feb 24 Italy's biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo abandoned plans to join forces with the country's largest insurer Assicurazioni Generali on Friday, saying a tie-up would not create value for its shareholders.
* Regency Centers stockholders approve proposed merger with Equity One